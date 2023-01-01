The Livermore Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL), a mother-daughter volunteer organization, joined in the annual Wreaths Across America remembrance of military veterans on Saturday,
The Livermore Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL), a mother-daughter volunteer organization, joined in the annual Wreaths Across America remembrance of military veterans on Saturday,
Dec. 17.
The ceremonies included reciting aloud the name of every veteran buried at the Tracy Public Cemetery and Alamo Cemetery in Danville and placing wreaths at more than 300 graves.
The Livermore chapter of NCL is also conducting a membership drive through Jan. 15. The group is accepting applications from women with daughters who will be entering the seventh through 10th grades in the 2023 to 2024 school year.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America coordinates the laying of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and 3,700 other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
For more information, email membershiplivermore@nclonline.org.
