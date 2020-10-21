The Pleasanton chapter of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter volunteer organization, is conducting its annual membership drive.
New members must live in Pleasanton and have daughters who are currently in sixth grade.
“We are excited to welcome new mothers and daughters,” said chapter president Wendy Costanzo. “Our aim is to develop leadership skills and a community service mindset in young women, while also strengthening the mother-daughter bond.”
The local chapter now has about 300 mother and daughter members who contributed more than 7,400 volunteer hours to 33 local nonprofit and educational organizations during the 2019-2020 program year, including Hively, Meals on Wheels, Open Heart Kitchen, Pleasanton Unified School District, Fertile GroundWorks, and the Pleasanton Senior Center.
In addition to volunteering, the mother-daughter program includes cultural experiences, which in the past have included the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, The Nutcracker at Walnut Creek, and events at the Museum on Main.
Jill Miller, vice president of communications for the local chapter, said new members enter as a “class” and generally progress through the program together. The incoming members will be the class of 2027, reflecting when the sixth graders would be expected to finish high school and age out of the program.
“Joining the National Charity League is a long-term commitment to developing leadership skills in young women and fostering the mother-daughter bond,” Miller said, adding that as the girls mature, they take on more responsibility. New members are also paired with sponsoring mother-daughter pairs during the first year in the program.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2021, with prospective member meetings held virtually via the online platform Zoom. The chapter accepts 28 new mother-daughter members annually.