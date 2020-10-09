Tri-Valley Interfaith Interconnect, a multi-faith organization formed to promote understanding in the community, will host a virtual Religion Chat on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to explore how congregations try to bridge political or social justice differences within their memberships.
The discussion will be led by the Rev. Kathy La Point-Collup, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Steve Wilde, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, in Livermore.
The chat will be held from 5-6:15 p.m. over the Zoom virtual meeting platform. To register for the free event, send an email to Interfaith.interconnect@gmail.com.