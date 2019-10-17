On the weekend of Oct. 18-20, Las Positas Vineyards’ featured food pairing flight will be their new Cheesecake Cupcake & Wine Pairing. They will also offer their Reserve Flight. Tasting Room hours are open 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 18, all are invited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their first bottling with a free Evening in the Vineyards Concert featuring Evan Thomas & Blues Revue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., concert starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday Funday on Oct. 20 features the new elevated Tasting & Tour Experience with a guided tour by their
Wine Ambassador that ends in the Winemaker Cottage with a private sit-down food & wine pairing experience. Noon and 2:30 p.m. More info at andrew@laspositasvineyards.com.