Cheryl Cook-Kallio has announced her candidacy to represent District 7 on the Alameda County School Board and will appear on the June 7 Primary ballot.
Cheryl Cook-Kallio, affectionately known as “Mrs. CK” to her many past students, is a 40-year veteran of Alameda County public education, and a nationally recognized recipient of the American Civic Education Teacher Award. She earned her B.A in history from University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and her M.A in History with an emphasis on the U.S. Constitution as a Madison Fellow. In addition to her work as an educator, Cook-Kallio served two terms on the Pleasanton City Council from 2006 to 2014. Currently she sits on the national board of the nonprofit Center for Civic Education which oversees Project Citizen and We the People.
“I have lived and worked my entire life in District 7, teaching in the community where I grew up. I raised four children who attended schools in Sunol, Livermore, and Pleasanton. Although retired from teaching, I would like to continue using my experience supporting children, parents, and teachers in ensuring access to quality education programs and in securing legislation to benefit all District 7 communities. If elected that will be my focus as a County Board of Education representative.”