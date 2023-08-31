The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is seeking help from the public to identify additional witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:35 a.m.
The crash occurred on Interstate 580 westbound, just east of Eden Canyon Road near Castro valley. At approximately 2:36 a.m., the CHP Golden Gate Communications Center began receiving ports of a two-vehicle crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 580 westbound, east of Eden Canyon Road. A white 2021 Chevrolet trailblazer veered into the right shoulder and struck a 2021 Ford E-Transit van and its occupant as he stood outside the vehicle. Dublin area units arrived on scene, and the occupant of the Ford was pronounced deceased.