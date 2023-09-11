The nondenominational Valley Community Church in Pleasanton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month for its new 4,800 square-foot Families Building.
The church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway, said the addition would primarily serve its Kids and Disability Ministry and includes rooms designed especially for students with disabilities and special needs.
“With our new classroom, we can welcome someone with disabilities of any age and build friendships while playing and learning,” said Disability Ministry director Lilian Jewell. “It is our hope that someone with autism, sensory-processing disorders, cerebral palsy, or another special need, will walk into this space and see it is made for them and their families to flourish.”
The expansion will also provide more space for the church’s Shining Light pre-school program and includes a playground for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary students adjacent to the church’s outdoor Gathering Place.