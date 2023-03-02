On March 1, 2023, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Livermore, marked its 100th year in downtown Livermore at 263 S. N Street (corner of Third).
This church is one of many worldwide branches of The Mother Church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston Massachusetts.
In 1923 a group of Livermore residents began meeting in members’ homes for weekly Christian Science Sunday services. In 1931, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston recognized the Livermore group as a Christian Science Society. In December 1948 the Christian Science Society purchased the present church property for $1,500. In 1960 the Christian Science Society achieved branch church status with The Mother Church. Later in 1960, the church expanded its footprint by adding a Sunday School wing in 1960; this also included the Christian Science Reading Room frontage on N Street still used today.
In addition to Sunday morning church services at 10 a.m., this church:
-has a Sunday School for young people up to the age of 20. Church services and Sunday School are held concurrently.
-holds Wednesday evening testimony meetings at 7 p.m., during which individuals are given the opportunity to share testimonies of healings that resulted from the practice of Christian Science.
-maintains a Christian Science Reading Room to read, borrow, or purchase The Bible, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy, plus other writings from The Christian Science Publishing Society. Hours are posted on the door.
All are welcome to this healing church, serving Livermore, Pleasanton, and the surrounding Tri Valley area.
Upcoming events at this church include lecturer, Melanie Wahlberg, C.S. who will give a free talk entitled: “Giving Freely of Ourselves, and what we all can gain” on Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. This lecture is an opportunity for the community to learn more about Christian Science. All are welcome to attend.