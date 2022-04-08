The Cinderella Classic bicycle tour for women is gearing up for its annual ride through the Tri-Valley on April 9.
Sponsored by the Valley Spokesmen Bicycle Club since 1976, the ride is a celebration of female cyclists of all ages and abilities, with men playing the supporting role.
“The reason it started is that 50 years ago, women didn’t ride very much, but the men did and the women supported them,” said Jim Duncan, who chairs the ride and goes by the alias “Prince Charming.” “So it was decided that we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the ladies for being involved. So it was a small ride with 16 women and they said that was fun and decided to do it again, and the following year, it became the Cinderella Classic, and it was the first women-only ride in the country.”
The Cinderella ride includes three routes of 35, 65 and 100 miles. Each route has rest stops and concludes with a catered pasta bar lunch and Shadow Puppet beer at the finish line. The ride is open to any rider – not just club members – and is not a race. Lunch and beer tickets are also available to purchase for nonriders.
Bonnie Powers was one of the original participants and organizers of the ride, and rode each year until a back problem sidelined her five years ago. She said she has seen the ride grow year after year, hitting its peak at 2,800 cyclists, though these days, they get around 1,000. After not having the Cinderella Classic for the past two years, she said she is excited to see the ladies hop back on their bikes.
“We have a commemorative patch and fun swag for this year,” Powers said. “Some of the gals like to get all decked out, they will wear tutus, crowns, put flowers and things on their helmets and enjoy getting dressed up. It’s all part of the fun. The guys enjoy it because they are our support, they go out to the rest stops and bring the food. It’s just a fun day.”
Powers noted following the rules of the road is very important for all participants, as complaints about rule violations could jeopardize the event. The routes will wind through the Amador, Livermore, Diablo and San Ramon valleys. Charming princes stationed at rest stops along the way will offer refreshment, with a lunch stop at Vintage Hills Elementary in Pleasanton.
To register, visit valleyspokesmen.org/cinderellaclassic. Online registration closes April 4. To register after April 4, email cinderellaclassic@valleyspokesmen.org or call 925-209-1369. Contact via e-mail is preferred.