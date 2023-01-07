The Bay Area’s recent deluge may be just the tip of the iceberg, as more rain is expected to continue into next week. Those who have already experienced flooding during a prior storm will likely experience flooding again. Water flow is expected to exceed channel capacity.
Sandbags can be picked up from the City of Dublin Corporation Yard, located at 5709 Scarlett Court. A self-serve, sandbag-filling station (with sand, a shovel, and bags) is also available if the pre-filled sandbags are gone. It is recommended residents bring their own shovel for faster service. Please limit the number of sandbags taken to 10 or fewer.
Alameda County Public Works Agency also makes sandbags available at their Maintenance and Operations Corporation Yard at 4825 Gleason Drive in Dublin. I
Residents are advised to stay off all trails due to potential mudslides and overflowing creeks.
The following are tips to keep family, home and property safe:
* Stay off all trails due to potential mudslides and overflowing creeks.
* Stay home if are able to do so. However, keep your car fueled or, if electric, powered. If electric power is cut off, gas stations may be inoperable.
* Keep your cell phone charged. Have a car charger on hand.
* Check emergency supplies (first aid kit, essential medicines, cash, food, water, non-electric can opener, portable radio, flashlights, and spare batteries) and ensure they are in air-tight bags and in handy locations.
* Clear debris from storm drains. Keep a rake on hand to clear debris that may clog storm drains during rainstorms.
* Secure or remove items that can blow around.
* Keep garbage cans and cars at least one foot from the curb to avoid blocking storm water flows.
Dublin Police will issue alerts when necessary, during the storms. Text ‘94568’ or ‘Dublin’ to 888777 to receive Nixle alerts. You can also register for AC Alerts.
The City of Pleasanton is also offering free sand and sandbags for residents and businesses concerned about flooding. Fill up and take-home sandbags at any time. The city has a sandbag filling station in the parking lot of the Operations Services Department, located at 3333 Busch Road. Residents are advised to bring their own shovels.
In Livermore, sand and bags are available at the following locations. Residents need to bring their own shovel and there is a limit of six (6) bags per household.
Maintenance Service Center - 3500 Robertson Park Road
Fire Station 6 - 4550 East Avenue
Fire Station 8 - 5750 Scenic Avenue
Pre-filled sandbags are also available at the following location from November through April.
Zone 7 Water Agency - 100 North Canyons Parkway