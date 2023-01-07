LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

The Bay Area’s recent deluge may be just the tip of the iceberg, as more rain is expected to continue into next week. Those who have already experienced flooding during a prior storm will likely experience flooding again. Water flow is expected to exceed channel capacity.

Sandbags can be picked up from the City of Dublin Corporation Yard, located at 5709 Scarlett Court. A self-serve, sandbag-filling station (with sand, a shovel, and bags) is also available if the pre-filled sandbags are gone. It is recommended residents bring their own shovel for faster service. Please limit the number of sandbags taken to 10 or fewer.