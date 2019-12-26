The City of Dublin invited residents to participate in its 2nd Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest, "Deck the Homes." Winners were announced in six categories including Best Use of Lights, Best Holiday Theme, Best Apartment/Condo, and Best Neighborhood. Other categories included Best Lawn Display and Best Overall curb appeal. Judging took place between December 9 and 12, and winners were notified on December 17. Each winning home will be awarded a lawn sign announcing their victory.
The City of Dublin and Dublin Chamber of Commerce joined forces to sponsor Decorate Dublin, a friendly competition among Dublin businesses to bring festive decor to Dublin's retail centers during the busy holiday shopping season. Twenty businesses participated in the contest this year. The contest was open to all Dublin businesses. A panel of judges selected the winners. The Chamber of Commerce will present prizes to the winning businesses at the January 14, Dublin City Council meeting.
Deck the Homes Winners
Best Neighborhood: Champagne Pl.
Best Use of Lights: 7574 Sutton Way
Best Overall: 7287 Bedford Way
Best Lawn Display and Best Holiday Theme: 2848 E. Coghill Terrace
Best Apartment / Condo: 3654 Aviano Way
Decorate Dublin Business Winners
People’s Choice Award: Mission Hope Day Program, 6300 Village Pkwy., Ste. 110
Best Use of Lights: Ufferts Center, 4288 Dublin Blvd.
Best Interior: Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl, 6750 Regional St.
Most Festive/Creative: Select Imaging, 6398 Dougherty Rd., #27