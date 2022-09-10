Dublin Creek Cleanup Day 2022

Dublin will hold its annual Creek Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The clean-up efforts this year will focus on the Creek Channel at Dublin Boulevard and the I-680 Overpass, Tassajara Creek from Emerald Glen Park to I-580, and Dublin Creek between Outback Steakhouse and Tesla Motors. Volunteers will choose one of three clean-up sites and meet at that location at 9 a.m.