Dublin will hold its annual Creek Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The clean-up efforts this year will focus on the Creek Channel at Dublin Boulevard and the I-680 Overpass, Tassajara Creek from Emerald Glen Park to I-580, and Dublin Creek between Outback Steakhouse and Tesla Motors. Volunteers will choose one of three clean-up sites and meet at that location at 9 a.m.
Volunteers must register with the city and bring a signed waiver with them to the clean-up sites. Children under 15 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Volunteers will receive detailed information prior to the event.
The creek clean-up coincides with International Coastal Cleanup Day and is part of the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, which is considered by many to be the largest volunteer event in the U.S.