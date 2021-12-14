Dublin is now accepting nominations for the city’s 2021 community recognition awards, including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Organization of the Year.
The awards recognize outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Dublin. In particular, the Young Citizen of the Year award recognizes volunteer service by a student in first through 12th grade.
Nominations should be based on five criteria: the Dublin Integrity in Action characteristics of responsibility, respectfulness, caring, giving, positive attitude, trustworthiness, cooperation, doing one’s best, honesty and self-discipline; originality and uniqueness of the activity or project; overall relevance and importance to the Dublin community; time and effort spent; and the challenges in accomplishing the activity or project.
All nominees will be recognized at the Volunteer Recognition Event to be held at the Shannon Community Center in March 2022, where the winners will be announced.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 21, and can be completed by visiting dublin.ca.gov/vre or calling 925-833-6650.