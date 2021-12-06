Pleasanton police officers will participate in the city’s first “Shop with a Cop” day on Saturday, Dec. 18, by taking 20 underprivileged Pleasanton elementary students shopping for holiday gifts for themselves and their families.
Walmart, Starbucks, Grocery Outlet and Vic’s All Star Kitchen in Pleasanton are sponsoring the program, along with the Pleasanton Unified School District. The Pleasanton Police Officers Association has also created a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/312vZt9 for donations from the community.
Uniformed police and community service officers will take the students, selected by the school district, for hot chocolate and brunch before heading to Walmart.