In 2018, the City of Dublin created a new street banner program to honor local veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces and are continuing the program in 2021.
The banners will be displayed along Dougherty Road between Memorial Day and Veterans Day (May to November 2021). At the end of the exhibition period, banners will be presented to the honoree or sponsor. To participate this year, sponsors must apply by Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Each custom banner will feature a photo of the honoree and their name, rank, branch, and duty status. To qualify for the Military Banner Program, the application form and submit required documents must be submitted by the deadline of Wednesday, March 31, 2021; and the honoree must be an active-duty member or military veteran (honorably discharged) of the United States Armed Forces, must be a current resident of Dublin, California, or have an immediate family member living in the City of Dublin (spouse, parent, sibling, child or grandchild), or be a former Dublin resident with a demonstrated long-term, positive impact on the Dublin community (subject to approval by the City of Dublin).
Applications will be processed in the order received. There is a $230 fee to sponsor a banner, however, payment is not required until after the application has been approved. To apply, visit bit.ly/3eOd49Q. For more information, contact Suzanne Iarla at 925-833-6650 or banners@dublin.ca.gov