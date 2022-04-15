Dublin will sponsor the annual “Dublin Pride Week,” a weeklong series of events to promote volunteerism and environmental awareness, from Saturday, April 24, through Sunday, May 1.
This year’s theme is “40 Years of CommUNITY,” in celebration of the city’s 40th year of incorporation.
The week will begin with “Volunteer Day,” on April 24, with volunteers helping to clean up Dublin parks and schools.
Activities will include picking up litter from trails and waterways; planting trees and other vegetation; spreading crushed granite on pathways; spreading sand and mulch in playgrounds and park; weeding and raking at Dublin Pioneer Cemetery; and cleaning up around the buildings at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums.
Volunteers will meet at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, at 8 a.m. for breakfast and to receive their assignments. The Dublin Lions Club will also provide a barbecue lunch for volunteers at Emerald Glen Park at noon. All ages are welcome, but volunteers under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Other Dublin Pride Week activities will include:
Volunteer Resource Fair at Emerald Glen Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24.
Children’s Emergency Food Bank Food Drive with collection bins placed throughout the city, including the Dublin Civic Center, Dublin Heritage Park and Museums, The Wave, and Dublin Library.
Second Annual Plogging Challenge, which will combine walking or jogging around the city with stops to pick up trash along the way.
22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Event, hosted by Dublin Police Services at 100 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 30. Residents can drop off unwanted prescription drugs, however intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.
The annual Pride Week Poster and Essay Contest, sponsored by the Dublin and San Ramon Chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and open to all Dublin students, kindergarten through high school.
The fourth annual “Nature in Our Backyard” photography contest. Photos can depict any wildlife or nature setting in Dublin, but photographs that include humans will not be accepted. The deadline to submit pictures is no later than midnight on Monday, April 10.
For more information or to volunteer, call 925-556-4500 or visit dublinprideweek.com.