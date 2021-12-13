CityServe of the Tri-Valley, a nonprofit alliance of churches, schools, businesses and other nonprofits, is working to connect volunteers with local service projects through its Season of Serving campaign.
“Our goal is to activate and inspire local residents to serve at one of the incredible local non-profits, schools, parks or find other ways to serve with their families or colleagues during this festive season,” said CityServe CEO Christine Beitsch-Bahmani. “Our unique platform (makes) it easy for people to find meaningful ways to serve right here in their own community where they live. We hope this is just the beginning of a united effort to make a life-changing impact in the lives of our neighbors and the Tri-Valley region as a whole.”
Potential volunteers can connect with CityServe at cityservecars.org. Residents can also announce an event, donate to the organization’s Season of Service campaign, or submit a project in need of volunteers.