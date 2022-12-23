CityServe of the Tri-Valley distributed more than 200 gift bags to senior members of the community this holiday season.
Formed by several Tri-Valley churches in 2009, CityServe is a nonprofit organization that provides support services for seniors, including counseling, transportation, and wellness and care coordination. This year, the organization merged with the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley.
A group of 40 volunteers helped assemble the gift bags, which included toiletries, decorations, office supplies, and holiday treats, while the Pleasanton Community of Character provided shopping bags, pens, and mugs, while the Pleasanton Police Officers Association helped purchase gifts. Additionally, the Amador Valley Global Initiatives for Youth, Danville Boys Team Charity, Tri-Valley Christian Church in Livermore, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped with donations and gifts from a wish list.
Finally, the recently organized JustServe Club at Wells Middle School in Dublin crafted more than a hundred handmade cards for the gift bags.