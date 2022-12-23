LOGO - CityServe of the Tri-Valley CSTV

CityServe of the Tri-Valley distributed more than 200 gift bags to senior members of the community this holiday season.

Formed by several Tri-Valley churches in 2009, CityServe is a nonprofit organization that provides support services for seniors, including counseling, transportation, and wellness and care coordination. This year, the organization merged with the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley.