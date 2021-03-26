CityServe of the Tri-Valley has started a pilot outreach called #GearsForGood, helping individuals in need within the community with minor bike repairs. According to a Facebook post by the City of Livermore, the group has partnered with Discovery Church of The Nazarene, and as the church serves breakfast, CityServe staff and volunteers repair bikes. A total of 17 bikes have been repaired so far. The next breakfast and bike repair event is Sunday, March 28, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. For more information, or to volunteer with CityServe, visit cityservecares.org/get-involved.
The Foothill High Falcons hosted the Livermore High Cowboys in the opening game of the 2021 opening season, Saturday, March 13. Livermore won 14 to 13. Coming up this week on Saturday, March 20, Livermore will host Amador Valley and Dublin Hi…
