(Photo - Egor Myznik on Unsplash)

CityServe of the Tri-Valley has started a pilot outreach called #GearsForGood, helping individuals in need within the community with minor bike repairs. According to a Facebook post by the City of Livermore, the group has partnered with Discovery Church of The Nazarene, and as the church serves breakfast, CityServe staff and volunteers repair bikes. A total of 17 bikes have been repaired so far. The next breakfast and bike repair event is Sunday, March 28, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. For more information, or to volunteer with CityServe, visit cityservecares.org/get-involved.