CityServe of the Tri-Valley will hold its ninth annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pleasanton on Monday, Nov. 22.
The breakfast, with guest speaker Dr. John Jackson, president of William Jessup University in Rocklin, California, will begin at 7 a.m.
Jackson, the author of nine books on leadership, cultural transformation and spiritual formation, will share practical ways to spread grace on a daily basis.
Before joining William Jessup University in 2011, Jackson was executive director of Thriving Churches International and served as senior leader of Bayside Church in Granite Bay, California. He was also the founding pastor of LifePoint Church in Minden, Nevada and executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of the Pacific Southwest (now Transformation Ministries).
CityServe was launched by local churches in 2009 and later expanded to include other nonprofits, schools, businesses and government agencies. The annual breakfast celebrates the group’s community service activities and kicks off a “Season of Giving.”
Tickets are $55 per person. The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is located at 7050 Johnson Drive. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3EzcMx8.