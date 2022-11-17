CityServe of the Tri-Valley will host the 10th annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Pleasanton.
CityServe is a Pleasanton-based nonprofit that works to coordinate local resources and volunteers for the faith-based community, other nonprofits, schools, businesses, and government agencies.
The traditional prayer breakfast is seen as the kickoff to the holiday ‘Season of Serving’ for the Tri-Valley. This year’s breakfast will feature Dan Kimball, author of several books on leadership, church, and culture, whose keynote address is titled “Grace and Gratitude.” Kimball is a founder of the Vintage Faith Church in Santa Cruz, where he still serves as a staff member. He is also a faculty member at Western Seminary, where he leads the ReGeneration Project.
“It’s always an honor to host the Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast and I’m excited this year in particular to reflect on a decade of collaboration and share exciting plans for 2023,” said CityServe CEO Christine Beitsch-Bahmani. “Our collective commitment to community is a key reason our region is such a special place to live.”