LOGO - CityServe of the Tri-Valley CSTV

CityServe of the Tri-Valley will host the 10th annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Pleasanton.

CityServe is a Pleasanton-based nonprofit that works to coordinate local resources and volunteers for the faith-based community, other nonprofits, schools, businesses, and government agencies.