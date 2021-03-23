The Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., has reopened for in-person services, including browsing, checkout, printing, and computer use, from 1-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Drop-in visits are allowed, but capacity is limited because of ongoing Covid-19 health guidelines. However, community members may make 55-minute appointments by calling (925) 373-5505, or going to the library’s website, www.livermorelibrary.net.
The library will also continue to offer curbside pickup of reserved items by appointment from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.