The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System’s outreach team will be at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 25.
Medical providers will be available to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.
The utreach team will also answer questions for veterans who have not enrolled or are uncertain about their eligibility for medical or mental health services. Veterans not currently enrolled in the VA system should bring a copy of their DD-214.
Civic Center Library to Host VA Health Care Outreach
