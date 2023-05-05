Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System’s outreach team will be at the Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 25.

Medical providers will be available to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.