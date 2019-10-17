The Livermore Public Library hosts a free dance lecture and demonstration when Nitya Narasimhan takes the stage with her solo performance “Essence of Indian Art.” Narasimhan will introduce audience members to the ancient art form of Bharatanatyam, a traditional narrative dance form performed exclusively by women and considered the mother of many other Indian classical dance forms. This one-woman show will highlight the importance of this ancient art form in today’s cultural context and will end with an open question and answer session.
The program takes place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
This program is part of the Friends Authors and Arts Series, sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library. For additional events, check the library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net or call (925) 373-5500.