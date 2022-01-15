Sunflower Hill announced on Tuesday this week that it has been awarded a grant from the Clif Family Foundation, which supports organizations working to strengthen the food system and communities, enhance public health, and safeguard the environment and its natural resources.
The grant, totaling $5,000, will be used to purchase tools, materials, and programmatic supplies to support the organization’s Hands-On Garden Group Program, organic produce donations, and overall operational maintenance of the Sunflower Hill Garden.
“Having visited the Sunflower Hill Garden and its residential community in Pleasanton, we could see the organization’s mission of providing opportunity to those with disabilities bloom and grow,” said Terry Sue Mock, Clif Family Foundation’s communications manager. “The Foundation supports Sunflower Hill in its aim to engage and teach life-skills to its participants in the East Bay.”
The Sunflower Hill Garden is an instructional outdoor space utilized to provide life skills curriculum and a horticulture experience for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Local adult day and adult-in-transition programs meet in person weekly or bi-weekly to participate in the organization’s Hands-On Garden Group program, which enables program participants to develop vital life skills that are critical to ensuring a productive and fulfilling life. In addition, the Sunflower Hill Garden, which is located at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore, produces thousands of pounds of fresh, organic produce each year, which is donated to local nonprofit organizations. Produce is typically planted and harvested by program participants and volunteers under the guidance of staff. Along with learning life skills, Hands-On Garden Group program participants experience the benefits of being able to give back to their community through the produce donations.
“We’re thankful to the Clif Family Foundation for continuing to support the Sunflower Hill Garden and our programs,” said Pamela Zielske, Sunflower Hill advancement director. “Their ongoing generosity enables us to continue to provide the materials and supplies needed to ensure our Hands-On Garden Group program participants have an engaging and enriching experience.”
In 2021, the Clif Family Foundation also awarded Sunflower Hill a grant to support its Hands-On Garden Group program. For more information, visit sunflowerhill.org.