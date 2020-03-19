Dublin
The Alameda County Library system has cancelled all programs, events, classes, meeting room bookings, and outreach programs through March. This includes all programs the Dublin Library. While the library itself will remain open, all high-touch items, such as headphones, VR headsets, board games, pillows, plush animals, and toys will be removed.
March 21 – Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) office has cancelled the emergency preparedness training scheduled for Dublin.
March 23 – The scheduled DSRSD-EBMUD Recycled Water Authority board meeting has been cancelled.
March 25 – The city has cancelled its Youth Advisory Committee meeting.
March 28-29 – The Friends of the Dublin Library book sale has been cancelled.
April 1 – The city and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce have postponed the State of the City Luncheon until June 28.
April 2 – The city has cancelled the Senior Center Advisory Committee meeting.
Livermore
City of Livermore
All Livermore City Council and advisory committee meetings have been cancelled through April 17. “Non-essential” city-sponsored events with an expected attendance greater than 25, indoor or outdoor, have been cancelled through May 30. City facilities will remain open during regular hours, but the city is urging residents to use the website www.city oflivermore.net whenever possible.
Livermore Joint Unified School District
Livermore schools will be closed through Monday, April 13, including the scheduled spring break. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, April 14. The school district will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under, with pick-up service at East Avenue Middle School, Junction Avenue K-8 School, and Marylin Avenue Elementary School. Meals will available from the drop-off loops at the schools from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Open Heart Kitchen
The Open Heart Kitchen’s Good Thyme Café lunch program at the Robert Livermore Community Center in Livermore will offer to-go meals only. There will be no sit-down dining service. More information is available at www.openheartkitchen.org/senior-meals.
Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center
The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center has cancelled all performances at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center through March 31. Shows are being rescheduled if possible. Ticket holders should contact the box office regarding exchanges or refunds, or to donate the ticket value. The box office and administrative offices will be operating with reduced staff.
Affected performances include:
March 12 – Rae Dorough Speaker Series: John Arquilla
March 13 – Life in the Fast Lane: A Tribute to the Eagles
March 14/15 – Livermore Valley Opera: A Florentine Tragedy and Gianni Schicchi
March 18 – Classic Films: “Fiddler on the Roof”
March 19 – Mummenschanz
March 20 – Second City: Laughing for all the Wrong Reasons
March 21 – Art Reception with The East Bay Jazz Combo
March 21 – Del Valle Fine Arts: Mark Anderson
March 22 – Pacific Chamber Orchestra: “The Passionate”
March 22 – East Bay Jazz Concert (Bothwell Arts Center)
March 24 – Great Art on Screen: Frida Viva la Vida
March 26 – NT Live Film: The Audience
March 27 – The Tap Pack
March 27 – Jessica Fichot (Bothwell Arts Center)
March 28 – Supergroup SF: Harmony & Healing Benefit
Livermore Area Recreation and Park District
All Livermore Area Recreation and Park District programs and events have been cancelled and LARPD buildings closed through March 31.
Other closures and cancellations in Livermore:
March 18 – The Livermore Chamber of Commerce has cancelled it Business After Hours.
March 21-22 – The Livermore Wine Country Barrel Tasting Weekend has been cancelled.
March 28 – McGrail Vineyards has cancelled its Winemaker Blending Camp.
April 4-5 – The Livermore Art Association Spring Art Show has been postponed. The association is now targeting a date in November.
April 25 – Assistance League of Amador Valley has cancelled the Mad Hatter’s Tea.
Pleasanton
City of Pleasanton
The city has cancelled all city meetings and closed all non-essential city facilities through April 17. However, paratransit services will remain in operation for medical appointments and trips to grocery stores. The Open Heart Kitchen senior lunch program will be open for pick-up meals; and Spectrum Community Services Meals on Wheels will remain in operation. City offices that provide essential services such as utility billing, planning and building permitting, business licensing, and housing services, as well as payments through the finance department, will also remain open. The Pleasanton Public Library will be closed and the Friends of Pleasanton Library Book Sale scheduled for March 27-29 has been cancelled.
Pleasanton Unified School District
Pleasanton Unified School District schools are closed this week. Teachers will receive professional development related to remote instruction, and remote learning will begin for Pleasanton students on March 23. Remote learning will continue following the scheduled spring break, April 6-10, until further notice. The district will continue to provide student meals on a pick-up only basis. Families will be able to go to the district website to review the menu and pre-order their meals. Breakfast will be available at Pleasanton Middle, Valley View, Lydiksen and Alisal schools from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available from Pleasanton Middle and Valley View schools from 11 a.m. – noon. Lunch will be available at Lydiksen and Alisal schools from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Museum on Main
The Museum on Main in Pleasanton has cancelled the opening reception this week for “The Pleasanton Ones,” but the exhibit will still be open. The museum has also postponed indefinitely the Community Family Day scheduled for March 21, and has cancelled the March 24 Ed Kinney Series, “An Afternoon and Evening with Lady Bird Johnson.” Those with tickets may request a refund or a ticket to an Ed Kinney series event next season, or consider the ticket price a donation to the museum. The museum’s April 2 informational meeting for its AMA Waterways cruise on the Rhone River in 2021 will be moved to June.
Goodguys All American Get-Together
The Goodguys All American Get-Together scheduled for March 28-29 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton has been cancelled. Those who have already purchased tickets, registered a vehicle for the event, or purchased a vendor or swap meet space will be contacted with the option of applying their payment to a future Goodguys event or receiving a full refund. The Good Guys Summer Get-Together remains scheduled for the Alameda County Fairgrounds May 30-31.
Stoneridge Creek
Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton has cancelled all events and activities at the retirement community until further notice.
Other closures and cancellations in Pleasanton:
March 23 – The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Community Services Awards at the Firehouse Arts Center for Monday, May 4.
March 26 – The Hope Hospice 40th Anniversary Celebration at Castlewood Country Club has been postponed to Oct. 15.
April 8 – The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its Networking Mixer.
April 18 – The Italian Catholic Federation has cancelled the dinner scheduled for St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton.
April 18 – Tri-Valley SOCKs has postponed its Bras for the Cause breast cancer 5-mile walk in Pleasanton until the fall.
East Bay Regional Park District
All East Bay Regional Park District facilities have been closed until April 12. This includes all visitor centers, rental facilities, campgrounds, and swimming areas. All programs have been cancelled, whether paid or free. This includes all school programs, recreational programs, and naturalist-directed programs. Although parks and trails remain open, visitors are urged to bring their own water and hand sanitizer.
Hively
Hively will be open to its clients by appointment only through March 31. All training and workshops during that period have been cancelled and the Hively Community Closet will be closed for shopping and donations. Clients may continue to reach family-support specialists, and request diapers from the Hively Diaper Pantry, by email.