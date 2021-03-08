The next meeting of the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) will feature C. Colston Burrell, acclaimed lecturer, garden designer, author and photographer.
The meeting will take place on Zoom at 5 p.m., on Thursday, March 11, and the public is invited to attend.
Burrell’s presentation, “Garden Lover’s Travel,” will lead attendees on a journey through stunning gardens and fascinating landscapes on a travelogue spanning the globe. He escorts garden and natural history tours throughout the U.S. and abroad, sharing his belief that nature and art conspire in the world’s greatest gardens.
Burrell considers himself a chlorophyll addict. He is a lifelong plantsman, gardener and naturalist, as well as a principal of Native Landscape Design and Restoration, which specializes in blending nature and culture through artistic design. He has received the Award of Distinction from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers for his work promoting sustainable Gardening practices.
Additionally, his work is part of the Smithsonian Archive of American Gardens. He gardens on 10 wild acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.
While LAVGC cannot hold in person meetings at this time, the club continues its community service in support of Eden Garden, Clare’s Fare Garden, Hansen Park Rose Garden, and the Sensory Garden. Members wear masks and practice social distancing, assuring safety. Visit www.lavgc.org for complete club information.
For the Zoom meeting access, email president@lavgc.org.