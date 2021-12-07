Gene Morgan Insurance Agency is once again gearing up for the holidays by hosting a coat drive for local families in need.
The insurance agency is collecting new and gently used coats at their downtown Livermore office, located at 2020 Fourth St. Coats for all ages, especially school-aged children, are in need. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for donations is Thursday, Dec. 30.
For more information or to arrange for a drop-off after hours, contact Michelle Morgan at 925-447-2565 ext. 2180 or email michelle@genemorganinsurance.com.