The Livermore Public Library will host a free presentation and workshop on “Writing a Successful College Application Essay” for high school seniors at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Stephanie Ueland, an independent college admissions advisor, will explain what admissions departments look for in an application essay and offer strategies for composing a distinctive essay. She will also explain how the University of California admissions essay differs from other application essays and how to make the best use of a supplemental essay. The session will also provide students with an opportunity to begin planning their own college application essay. No registration is required.