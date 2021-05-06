Las Positas College is hosting a virtual Literary Arts Festival this Saturday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
More information and free registration is at www.laspositascollege.edu/literary-festival. This festival is sponsored by the City of Livermore Arts Commission, Las Positas College Foundation, and grants from Ted and Dale Kaye and the Don Milanese Family. You can participate in events throughout the day, including a memoir writing panel, fantasy fiction workshop, screenwriting presentation (by the writer of “Liar, Liar” with Jim Carey and more), novel writing and self-publishing presentations, past and present Tri-Valley poets laureate panel and the event ends with a live poetry slam.
Please join us virtually for this first, hoped-to-be annual special literary event for our community.