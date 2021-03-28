Ohlone College will offer an online program, Advanced Entrepreneurial Business for Food Services, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29.
The 2-hour seminar is a continuation of the Food Entrepreneurship Training Academy programs offered by the Alameda County Small Business Development Center and the Alameda County Community Development Agency and is designed for those who have completed the basic and intermediate classes. The courses teach the skills necessary to develop a plan for starting a food service enterprise such as a catering business, café, restaurant, or a food truck. Those who complete all three courses will be receive a Certificate of Completion in Entrepreneurial Business Advanced for Food Services.
To register for the seminar, go to www.ohlone.edu/noncredit-program/entrepreneurial-business-advanced-food-services.