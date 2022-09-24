LOGO - Chabot Las Positas Community College District CLPCCD

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), in partnership with the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, has been awarded a $5.8 million grant to expand an apprenticeship training program for fiber-optic technicians at its training center in San Jose and three additional sites across California.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Labor comes as California is set to allocate more than $5 billion for a state-owned fiber network and subsidies to local providers for last-mile broadband connections to homes, businesses, and community institutions.