The Communications Workers of America (CWA), in partnership with the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, has been awarded a $5.8 million grant to expand an apprenticeship training program for fiber-optic technicians at its training center in San Jose and three additional sites across California.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Labor comes as California is set to allocate more than $5 billion for a state-owned fiber network and subsidies to local providers for last-mile broadband connections to homes, businesses, and community institutions.
CWA District 9 said the federal funding would be used to create three new labor-management apprenticeship programs in the northern, central, and southern parts of the state, as well as expand the existing apprenticeship program in the Bay Area.
In addition, the CWA plans to develop a program that allows those who complete the apprenticeship program to continue their education and earn an associate degree.
“Our apprenticeship program has provided a pathway for Californians to access good-paying union jobs,” said CWA District 9 Vice President Frank Arce. “With this funding, we have an opportunity to significantly scale apprenticeship in the broadband sector and ensure a focus on recruiting underrepresented and underserved communities to good jobs building communications networks serving California.”