LIVERMORE — Fulfilling the long-held vision of co-founders Mony Nop and Kathy Young, Tri-Valley Non-Profit Alliance (TVNPA) celebrated the official opening of the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center in Livermore on Saturday, June 18.
CommonPoint serves as a physical location at 116 North L Street for the programs and services TVNPA has developed to support the area’s nonprofit community for the past eight years. The 2,900-square-foot center offers flexible and fixed office space for start-up and established nonprofits available on a daily drop-in or long-term basis, as well as conference room facilities.
“We have been open just two months and at this point all of our offices are full,” said Young. “We are starting to fill the cubicles and still have room for the shared space and virtual membership. We are also displaying artwork from TVNPA's member art organizations, which is an exciting addition to our space.”
Attendees at the ribbon cutting included: representatives of each organization housed in the center; TVNPA members; Livermore’s Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, Councilmember Bob Carling and City Manager Marianna Marysheva; Pleasanton’s Mayor Karla Brown, Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin and Councilmember Julie Testa; Alan Burnham, the building’s owner; and Harold Roundtree, Board Chair of the Livermore Valley Chamber.
Though Nop termed off the TVNPA board a few years ago, he remains involved and took an active role in the development of the space, sourcing furniture and personally funding and coordinating tenant improvements. He also joined building owner Alan Burnham as one of the center’s first donors, matching Burnham’s $10,000 donation.
“This co-working space for nonprofits is such a wonderful resource for our community,” said Nop. “Kathy and I spoke about this nonprofit collaboration center when we first met in an elevator eight years ago. Now that it is coming to fruition, you can’t help but support it. Together, our community will thrive.”
Young said having the physical space for collaboration — not just with colleagues, but also those they serve — is important for nonprofits, particularly when they’re just getting started.
“Larger nonprofits not based in the Tri-Valley also benefit from having an office front closer to those they serve here,” Young continued.
CommonPoint features dedicated offices, dedicated cubicles, shared workspaces, and virtual offices for those who want a physical address and use of the conference room. Amenities include secure WiFi, printer, conference room, kitchen and a business address. TVNPA employees and volunteers staff the center, which will host TVNPA trainings, educational sessions and networking events. Hively, Quest Science Center and the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation have already committed to leasing space at CommonPoint. Young talks daily with other organizations interested in the shared space and virtual memberships.
“We wanted to establish a co-working space at a low cost so there are several set-ups to accommodate almost any budget,” said Young. “Eventually, TVNPA plans to offer sponsorships for start-up nonprofits without budgets, as well as sponsor opportunities to reduce rent for all tenants.”
For more information, visit tvnpa.org.