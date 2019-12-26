The City of Pleasanton’s Community Education Series is presenting a screening of “Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER” at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Avenue, Pleasanton on Thursday, January 2, at 7 p.m. This film examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what we can do to help our children build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression. A panel discussion will follow the screening. Parents/guardians are encouraged to attend with their children, age 11 and up.
The event is FREE and registration is recommended. Go to www.pleasantonfun.com and enter course code #18654. For more information on the Community Education Series, contact Andrea McGovern at 925-931-5359, email amcgovern@cityofpleasantonca.gov, or follow at Instagram @pleasantonlibandrec and Facebook facebook.com/PleasantonLibraryandRecreation.