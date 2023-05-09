Four Pleasanton residents and the Pleasanton Police Officers Charitable Foundation will receive 2023 Juanita Haugen Awards during the annual Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative luncheon at the Pleasanton Senior Center on Wednesday, May 17.

The foundation will be honored for its commitment to helping needy children and seniors, including the Shop with a Cop program for children from disadvantaged families at Christmas and its contributions to Officers Give Hope, which helps match patients with bone marrow donors, and Miracles for Kids, which provides financial aid, subsidized housing, and counseling for families with critically ill children.