Four high school seniors have been selected by the Community of Character Collaborative as recipients of the 2023 Juanita Haugen Memorial Scholarship.  Applicants were required to explain how their actions have reflected any or all the six characteristics adopted by the Pleasanton Unified School District, City of Pleasanton, the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, faith and other organizations:  compassion, honesty, respect, responsibility, integrity, and self-discipline.   

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of Juanita Haugen, founder of the collaborative, who died in 2007 due to cancer.  Mrs. Haugen was a former president not only of the local school board, but also of the California School Boards Association.  Students from each of the Pleasanton high schools’ graduating classes is eligible to apply for one of the annual awards.  