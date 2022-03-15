The Community of Character Collaborative has awarded 2022 Juanita Haugen Memorial Scholarships to Pleasanton High School seniors Sahana Kumar and Delaney Roehrs from Amador Valley; and Sara Molina and Sadie Brown from Foothill High School.
The committee is a volunteer group representing Pleasanton, the Pleasanton Unified School District, Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, and other community organizations in an effort to create a values-oriented culture through motivational and recognition programs. The scholarships honor the memory of the group’s founder, Juanita Haugen, a former president of the Pleasanton school board, who died of cancer in 2007.
The scholarships are open to all Pleasanton high school seniors. Applicants are required to explain how their actions as members of the community reflected compassion, honesty, respect, responsibility, integrity, and self-discipline.
Among her activities, Kumar, the daughter of Anand Sankaran and Saradha Rajagopalan, created Sunshine Tutoring, a free program to help students who were struggling with academics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kumar is also president of the Amador Valley LEAD Club; a member of “Creatures of Impulse,” a teen improv group; secretary and treasurer of the Amador Valley Ethics Club; student representative of the school district’s Green Team; and talent coordinator for Mr. Amador, an event that raises funds for the George Marks Children’s House in San Leandro.
Roehrs, who struggled with family issues and ADHD growing up in Missouri, was able to start over after moving in with a family friend in Pleasanton and enrolling at Amador Valley for her senior year, according to the scholarship committee. Roehrs also achieved a near-perfect score on the ACT college admissions test, currently volunteers with Z-Cares, a non-profit focusing on bringing awareness to mental health issue in youths. She also participates in a new school district peer counseling forum called “Girl to Girl,” providing young women a safe space to talk about the issues they face.
Molina is the American-born daughter of Mauricio and Maria Molina, who immigrated from Columbia. During the pandemic, she and her brother held bake sales, raising more than $23,000 to help families in Cali, Columbia.
“I have a vivid image of trips to Cali where barefoot kids, wearing tired rags, performed tricks for money at traffic lights,” Molina said. “These experiences touched me deeply and opened my eyes to my responsibility to be someone who finds ways to help.”
Based on that success, Molina and her brother expanded their baking philanthropy, raising another $7,000 to send more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies and more than 90 pairs of shoes to children in Columbia. They also donated shoes to the American Cancer Society and raised funds to help struggling small businesses in Pleasanton.
Brown, the daughter of Geoffrey and Martha Brown, has been active in numerous civic, school, and community activities, including serving four years on the Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Committee. She is also co-president of the California Scholarship Federation and volunteers with the National Charity League, Hively, the Pleasanton Library, and Kids Against Hunger.