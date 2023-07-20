The Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative will host an outdoor fundraising dinner at 3649 Chelsea Ct., at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.
The collaborative is a nonprofit that recognizes students, members of the community, and organizations that exemplify responsibility, compassion, self-discipline, honesty, respect, and integrity.
In addition to the annual Juanita Haugen community service awards, named for the former Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) board president who died of cancer in 2007, the nonprofit awards $1,000 scholarships to a senior from each of the three PUSD high schools.
The scholarships are awarded to students with a record of civic engagement and whose actions reflect one or more of the same six character traits.
The fundraiser will be held at the home of former Pleasanton police captain Craig Eicher and dinner will include steak, salad, side dishes, drinks, and dessert. There will also be a silent auction.
PUSD Superintendent David Haglund will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $75 per person and are available online at the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce website, pleasanton.org.