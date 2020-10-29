The popular "Trick-or-Treat Trail" sponsored by the Livermore Police Department has been cancelled because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but two new activities will take its place.
The annual Trick-or-Treat Trail typically drew throngs of costumed children to police headquarters. But this year, LPD is encouraging parents to share their children’s Halloween artwork or pictures of them in costume virtually. All registered participants will receive a Halloween teddy bear from the department.
Livermore residents can also nominate homes – their own or a neighbor's – for a Halloween decorating contest. Winners in such categories as scariest, funniest, cutest and most original will receive plaques and be treated to a light-up, drive-by parade.
To register for the decorations contest, go to https://bit.ly/2SOXj6k. To register for the children’s contest, go to https://bit.ly/33RzbWX.