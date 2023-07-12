LOGO - Tri Valley Haven

LIVERMORE — Tri-Valley Haven, a confidential domestic-violence shelter, received significant support for its shelter-rebuild project on June 29, with a unanimous decision by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to provide a one-time capital contribution of $2 million.

“Unfortunately the shelter right now — even though we have amazing staff, and people are safe — it is falling apart, and it’s not an uplifting environment, to say the least,” Tri-Valley Haven Executive Director Christine Dillman told The Independent. “That does not represent who we are.”