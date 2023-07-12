LIVERMORE — Tri-Valley Haven, a confidential domestic-violence shelter, received significant support for its shelter-rebuild project on June 29, with a unanimous decision by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to provide a one-time capital contribution of $2 million.
“Unfortunately the shelter right now — even though we have amazing staff, and people are safe — it is falling apart, and it’s not an uplifting environment, to say the least,” Tri-Valley Haven Executive Director Christine Dillman told The Independent. “That does not represent who we are.”
The Livermore building dates back to the 1950s, she continued.
Tri-Valley Haven operates seven sites: a homeless shelter, transitional home, food pantry, thrift store, counseling office and community building, in addition to its domestic-violence shelter. The domestic-violence shelter serves adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or homelessness in the Tri-Valley area.
“The clients that come to Tri-Valley Haven have so many insurmountable barriers in front of them,” said Sarah Bariya, a Tri-Valley Haven employee, at the budget meeting. “A lot of them have no support system; they don’t know anybody but their abuser, who married and brought them into this country.”
The shelter, at an undisclosed location, currently provides 16 beds on-site, down from its previous 30-bed capacity after structural and mold issues forced it to shutter one of its buildings last year. Although a temporary rental makes up for the missing 14 beds, at times, the shelter must turn away those in need because of capacity limits, said Dillman.
Designed by KTGY Architecture, which donated its time to the project, the rebuild will replace the old shelter with a new 45-bed building.
With the county’s $2 million now added to another $2.5 million already raised for the project, Dillman expects other foundations to come on board to help fund the estimated $6.5 million total cost, as some donors have preferred to wait until funding approached 75% before committing.
Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who led the charge for the budget amendment in favor of the shelter, said in a Tri-Valley Haven press release, “I am committed to the residents in my district and to eliminating domestic violence and poverty. By promoting Tri-Valley Haven’s Domestic Violence Shelter Rebuild, children and adults who have endured unimaginable violence and abuse will have a safe refuge to heal and rebuild their lives for years to come. That is something we all can support.”
The county decision came alongside the adoption of its fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which managed to close a “funding gap of $54 million through a combination of spending reductions, revenue increases and the use of prior year savings,” according to County Administrator Susan Muranishi.
Dillman now expects the rebuild project to break ground around January 2024, with project completion about 18 months after.
“We’re very grateful that Supervisor Haubert stepped up, and Supervisor Miley and Supervisor Elisa Márquez,” she continued. “The cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin are also supporting the project, so residents will have a safe place to heal and thrive.”