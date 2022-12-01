Bring the kids out to Dublin Heritage Park and Museums on Saturday, Dec. 10, from10 a.m. to noon, for “Weekend Wonders.” This month, families can create a winter wreath to display at home. Hot chocolate will be provided for all guests. To register, visit bit.ly/3Vy5GBC.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
