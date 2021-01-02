Katelyn Storm, a fifth grader at Croce Elementary School in Livermore and a member of Troop 31209, has completed work on her Girl Scout Bronze Award by installing two bat boxes at Sycamore Grove Park.
The boxes were installed near the group picnic area and ranger station off Arroyo Road. Providing homes for the bats helps control mosquitos and other insects and aids in the nocturnal pollination of flowering plants.
The Bronze Award is the third highest award in the Girl Scout program and the highest award that a Girl Scout Junior, in grades 4-5, can earn.