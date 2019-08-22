The Crooked Vine/Stony Ridge has completed a remodeling of its tasting room that was spearheaded by the recently departed Gina Donofrio.
Now, guests can see into the courtyard from the bar. A huge new window lets in the light and gives people a chance to look at the scenery instead of a wall. The improvement offers different seating options and the chance to enjoy the outdoors too.
Crooked Vine winemaker Chris Sorenson is transitioning out of Kunde and plans to return his attention to Livermore just in time for the harvest season.
He’s been working on the renovation project and his own brand, Caddis. Sorenson is opening his Caddis tasting room from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.