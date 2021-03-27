The City of Livermore recently sent a thank-you on Facebook to Cub Scout Pack 951 for a job well done on the Centennial Park sign. In coordination with the city’s Maintenance Division, Cub Scout Pack 951 brought the sign back to life when they stripped, sanded, prepped, painted, and re-installed the sign. Next up for the Scouts is the sign at Doolan Park, and the city is looking forward to teaming up with the pack again to renew signs at other city-maintained parks.
The Foothill High Falcons hosted the Livermore High Cowboys in the opening game of the 2021 opening season, Saturday, March 13. Livermore won 14 to 13. Coming up this week on Saturday, March 20, Livermore will host Amador Valley and Dublin Hi…
Latest News
- Cub Scouts Fix City Sign
- Religion Chat Scheduled for April
- Pleasanton Library Now Lending Laptop Computers
- CityServe Helps with Bike Repairs
- Valley Humane Accepting Applications for Board Members
- Hindu Cultural Center Awards Community Grants
- Reimer Set to Hold Talk on Alzheimer's
- PG&E Warns About Payment Scams During Pandemic