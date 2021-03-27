City of LIvermore

The City of Livermore recently sent a thank-you on Facebook to Cub Scout Pack 951 for a job well done on the Centennial Park sign. In coordination with the city’s Maintenance Division, Cub Scout Pack 951 brought the sign back to life when they stripped, sanded, prepped, painted, and re-installed the sign. Next up for the Scouts is the sign at Doolan Park, and the city is looking forward to teaming up with the pack again to renew signs at other city-maintained parks.