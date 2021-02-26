Culinary Angels — a nonprofit organization that provides meals to individuals facing serious health issues in the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton — is expanding into Contra Costa County.
“The goal of Culinary Angels is to prepare and deliver healthy and tasty meals to a broader segment of the population,” said Executive Director Lisa McNaney. “We can now meet the needs of patients in San Ramon and Danville with our new kitchen at the Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch residential community in Pleasanton.”
McNaney said Culinary Angels has prepared and delivered more than 5,300 nutrition-rich meals to Tri-Valley patients since its inception in 2016. Most of the recipients are undergoing treatment for cancer, although the program is open to those facing other medical challenges as well.
Culinary Angels volunteers get together two days a week to prep, cook and package meals, with most of the locally grown organic fruits and vegetables donated by Fertile Groundworks and Sunflower Hill.
For more information, visit www.culinaryangels.org.