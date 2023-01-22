Culinary Angels founder Lisa McNaney plans to step aside as executive director of the Livermore-based nonprofit organization after the board of directors completes a search for her replacement.
McNaney, who has led the nonprofit she started since 2016, will remain with the organization in a marketing and communications strategy.
“I’m very excited to focus more fully on my founder role and spread the word about our amazing organization,” McNaney said. “I expect to remain very active in the overall organization and tap into new resources and opportunities for Culinary Angels.”
Culinary Angels provides nutrient-rich meals at no cost to residents of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville who are undergoing treatment for cancer. Following McNaney’s decision to step aside, the board of directors thanked her for creating such an amazing organization, as well as her commitment and efforts as executive director to develop infrastructure and expand services.”
McNaney will also continue as a board member.