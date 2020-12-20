Culinary Angels, which provides nutrient-rich meals to people with cancer and other serious health challenges, will be moving its kitchen operations from the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore to the new Sunflower Hill residential facility at Irby Ranch in Pleasanton early next month.
Sunflower Hill is a nonprofit organization that develops independent living communities and provides vocational and life-skills programs for adults with developmental disabilities. Irby Ranch, which opened in September, includes 31 housing units.
In addition to using the commercial kitchen at Irby Ranch to prepare meals for delivery throughout Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, Culinary Angels will offer meals to residents of the Sunflower Hill community.
Lisa McNaney, executive director of Culinary Angels, said the move to Irby Ranch provided “a better opportunity to grow the way we would like,” expanding services to those facing serious health issues -- while also introducing “our healing meals to another group of individuals.”
As part of its vocational and life-skills program, Sunflower Hill operates a garden at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore that grows thousands of pounds of organic fruits and vegetable each year.
For the past three years, much of that produce has been donated to Culinary Angels or sold at the Sunflower Hill garden stand. Culinary Angels also partners with Fertile GroundWorks, another nonprofit community garden program.
McNaney added that Culinary Angels would be “ever grateful” to First Presbyterian Church for the use of its kitchen facilities almost since the nonprofit was started in 2016.