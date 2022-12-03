Culinary Angels, an almost entirely volunteer-based non-profit organization, has unveiled three ways for donors to support its vital work.
The organization prepares and delivers delicious and organic meals to those undergoing cancer treatment in the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville. Meals are also provided for caregivers who play a critical role in the healing process.
“Generous donors allow us to continue to expand and prepare meals for our recipients, and manage growing cost increases,” said Lisa McNaney, Culinary Angels executive director and founder. “This year, there are three ways to donate, and we are very grateful to everyone who contributes to our effort.”
There are several ways donors can contribute to the health, hope, and wellness of those going through cancer. The Community Health & Education Foundation (CHEF) will match $1 for every $2 donation to Culinary Angels on Giving Tuesday from Nov. 29, through Dec 2. Nourish the Need provides Culinary Angels with an easy, monthly recurring donation in any amount. To participate, visit culinaryangels.org/donate. A one-time donation to Nourish the Need is also much appreciated.
Donors can also join in the spirit of the season with a year-end contribution that supports the Culinary Angels meal program for those struggling with a cancer challenge. To participate in the Year End Giving, visit culinaryangels.org/donate.
Culinary Angels is a registered 501c3, tax ID#84-2906765.