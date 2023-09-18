Culinary Angels will host its annual fundraising event, Glitz and Gratitude, at Garré Winery and Vineyards in Livermore on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Culinary Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides nutritious meals to cancer patients and their caregivers in Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville, San Ramon, and Dublin.
Founded in 2016, Culinary Angels has provided over 13,000 meals, often prepared with organic and locally cultivated fruits and vegetables donated by nonprofits such as Fertile GroundWorks, Sunflower Hill, and Clare’s Fare Gardens.
The fundraising gala, from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., will include dinner, Garré wines, no-host bar, silent and live auctions with celebrity auctioneer Big Frank, and entertainment provided by Bay Area musician Jack Quigley. KPIX-5 reporter and on-air personality Juliette Goodrich will emcee the program.
Individual tickets are $175. Full tables and sponsorship packages are also available at culinaryangels.org.
Garré Winery and Vineyards is at 7986 Tesla Road.