Culinary Angels will hold its second annual Courageous Cancer Fun Run, a virtual 20-mile race through Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville, from Saturday, April 22, through Friday, April 28.

The Livermore-based Culinary Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides nutrient-rich meals and nutrition education to people undergoing treatment for cancer and their caregivers.