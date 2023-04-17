Culinary Angels will hold its second annual Courageous Cancer Fun Run, a virtual 20-mile race through Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville, from Saturday, April 22, through Friday, April 28.
The Livermore-based Culinary Angels is a nonprofit organization that provides nutrient-rich meals and nutrition education to people undergoing treatment for cancer and their caregivers.
Natasha Bercy, then a senior at Dublin High School, established the online fun run in 2022 to honor her dad, Yannick Bercy, who received meals from Culinary Angels before his death from cancer.
To join the fun run, go to tinyurl.com/2w7hn25h to sign up. Participants can then log their progress, with instant updates to the leaderboard, on the online map.
The cost is $22, with $15 going to Culinary Angels.